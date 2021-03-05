Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

