Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Announces Earnings Results

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

