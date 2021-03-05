ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.