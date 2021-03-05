Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the January 28th total of 265,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.