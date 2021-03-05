ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) VP Sells $43,968.48 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 604,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,630. The company has a market cap of $799.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

