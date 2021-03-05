Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,784. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

