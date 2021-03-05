Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives $106.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ACIA remained flat at $$114.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,604 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Acacia Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acacia Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Acacia Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

