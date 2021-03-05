Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $30.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.31.

ANF stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

