Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $70,798.07 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

