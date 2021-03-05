A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.