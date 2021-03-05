94,100 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 683,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 50.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 591,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 478.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 245,662 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

