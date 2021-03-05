9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

FTF stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

