9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $439.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.