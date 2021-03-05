9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

