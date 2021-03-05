9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $250.30 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

