9,176 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of VNT opened at $30.91 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.