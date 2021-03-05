9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Update

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 203,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,285,652. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NMTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

