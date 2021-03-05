7,960 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.62 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

