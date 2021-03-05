714 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $198.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

