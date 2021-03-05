$656.28 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $656.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $562.66 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $729.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.03. 1,582,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

