6,213 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

