5,590 Shares in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 1.40% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of BUYZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

