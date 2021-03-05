$538.00 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report $538.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $548.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $729.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $7,417,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWest by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.