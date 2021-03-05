$524.84 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $524.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.10 million and the lowest is $515.20 million. Harsco reported sales of $398.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

