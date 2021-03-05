5,100,000 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Workday by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 14.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.75. 132,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,952. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

