4,797 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $48.46 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

