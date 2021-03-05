4,500 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,300. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

