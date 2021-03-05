4,300 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Purchased by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Quanterix makes up 15.6% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 8.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanterix by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,848. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

