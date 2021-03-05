$405.73 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post sales of $405.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.35 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CODI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 176,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,954. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $324,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 71.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $785,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

