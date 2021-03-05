$380.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post $380.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $380.70 million. Stride posted sales of $257.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stride by 20.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stride by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,773. Stride has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.