3,113 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of -539.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.