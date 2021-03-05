308,925 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 308,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,911,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

