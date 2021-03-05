$305.23 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $305.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.90 million and the highest is $310.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $272.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $2,874,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

