$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.