$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.