$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $3.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730,000.00 and the highest is $7.47 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $49.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 607,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

