2key.network (2KEY) Price Tops $0.0628 on Major Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. 2key.network has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $467,228.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042319 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,127,229 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.