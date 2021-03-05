2,865 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

