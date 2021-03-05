261,227 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,754,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 15.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $127.76. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

