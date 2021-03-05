$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.