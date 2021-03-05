197,275 Shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,275 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAK stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $320.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

