18,782 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.92% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

NASDAQ BJK traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.88. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,805. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

