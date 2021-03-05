$166.83 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report $166.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.90 million and the highest is $173.80 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $129.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $694.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $701.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $716.59 million, with estimates ranging from $693.48 million to $728.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $68.20 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

