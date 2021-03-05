1,622,217 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,622,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,224,000. Snap makes up about 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snap by 25.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 698,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

