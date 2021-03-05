1,604 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $172.42 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.02.

