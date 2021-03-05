1,538 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.