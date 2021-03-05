13,295 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

