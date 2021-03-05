$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the highest is $13.64 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

BLFS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,316,850 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

