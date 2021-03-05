$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce sales of $12.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.56 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $50.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $60.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

