11,994 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $14,021,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $42.08 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

