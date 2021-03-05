$115.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $115.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $491.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lannett by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 23,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,877. The company has a market cap of $243.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

